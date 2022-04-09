Almeria City’s mass vaccination centre to close after 14 months of uninterrupted activity

By Linda Hall • 09 April 2022 • 18:32

PFIZER VACCINE: 225,523 doses administered at Almeria City’s Palacio de los Juegos del Mediterraneo Photo credit: Pfizer.com

ALMERIA CITY’S Palacio de los Juegos del Mediterraneo vaccination centre is to close at the end of April.

Fourteen months after the sports complex first opened for Covid jabs, it will cease activities on April 29, Junta sources confirmed to the Spanish media.

Until then it will still be possible to be vaccinated there without making a prior appointment.

The Palacio de los Juegos Mediterraneo, the last of Andalucia’s mass vaccination centres to remain open, has until now administered a total of 420,327 vaccines to adults and children, not only for Covid but also seasonal flu.

The 407,635 Covid jabs were split into Pfizer (225,523 doses), Moderna (106,800), AstraZeneca (69,194) and Janssen (10,118) vaccines.

In all, the sports centre was responsible a quarter of Almeria province’s total of 1,569,804 shots.

Once the Palacio de los Juegos Mediterraneo has closed, Covid vaccinations will still be available at the province’s primary care health centres.