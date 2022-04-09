Almeria doctors will make clear beforehand their attitude to euthanasia

By Linda Hall • 09 April 2022 • 17:21

ALMERIA DOCTORS: College of Physicians recommends stating beforehand if they oppose to euthanasia Photo credit: Google

ALMERIA province’s College of Physicians is preparing a list of members who wish to declare themselves conscientious objectors to euthanasia.

The move was recently adopted at a meeting of the region’s College presidents and Ethics Committee representatives organised by the Council of Andalucia’s Colleges of Physicians (CACM).

“It is necessary to respect the law but it is also necessary to respect conscientious objection,” Dr Francisco Martinez Amo, president of the Almeria College, said after the meeting.

Many doctors – amongst whom Dr Martinez included himself – believed that euthanasia was not medical treatment, he explained.

“No subject in my degree course taught me how to take a person’s life, but instead showed me how to cure and try to save them.”

He admitted that there were extreme cases of intubate, terminally ill patients where “any doctor” would agree that it was humane to remove the mechanical procedures that were keeping them alive.

In other cases, Dr Martinez said, Andalucia’s Colleges of Physicians recommended that doctors whose principles would not allow them to participate in euthanasia should declare beforehand, “clearly and unmistakeably” that they were conscientious objectors.