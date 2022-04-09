BREAKING NEWS: Ukraine war: Boris Johnson meets Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv

By Fergal MacErlean • 09 April 2022 • 16:37

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has met Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, officials have said.

“Right now a visit of Boris Johnson in Kyiv started from one-on-one meeting with President Zelenskiy,” Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of Ukraine’s president office, said on Facebook.

Boris Johnson met Zelenskyy soon after the UK pledged to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine for the first time as part of a new £100m package.

It also comes a day after at least 50 people were killed in an attack on civilians at Kramatorsk rail station, in eastern Ukraine – something Mr Zelenskyy said was a war crime.

Earlier today the Prime Minister tweeted: “Britain and Germany are horrified by Putin’s invasion and have agreed that our two countries must go further to help Ukraine.

“The UK will send more defensive weapons to Ukraine and will work with G7 partners to target every pillar of the Russian economy to ensure Putin fails.”

On Friday, April 8, speaking at a Downing Street press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Boris Johnson, issued a warning to Russia following the attacks on Kramatorsk train station.

The same day the UK government pledged £100m worth of weapons for Ukraine.

