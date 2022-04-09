BREAKING NEWS: Briton dies in floods near Sydney while on way to royal event

By Fergal MacErlean • 09 April 2022 • 13:29

A British dog breeder has died after his van became submerged in floods on the outskirts of Sydney.

British father-of-two Tony Ikin was on his way to the Royal Easter Show, near Sydney, which is being officially opened by the Princess Royal on Saturday, when he got trapped in a flood, SkyNews reports.

The 68-year-old was described by his friend Robert Zammit as a “gentle soul” who would “help everyone”.

Mr Zammit told Australia’s Nine News that Mr Ikin “loved his dogs” and was a “gentle human being”.

“Tony was not the person who would take a risk,” he added.

“He left home to come to the Royal Easter Show early, it would have been dark.

“He must have thought it not too deep.”

The body of Mr Ikin was found in his van on Friday morning at Cobbitty, some 43 miles southwest of Sydney’s central business district, New South Wales Police said on Twitter.



Officers attached to Camden Police Area Command, with assistance from PolAir, police divers and the NSW State Emergency Service, commenced an operation and retrieved the body of the 68-year-old man, New South Wales Police said.

Australia declared a national emergency last month after large parts of the country were hit by floods, claiming many lives.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr Ikin’s death is under way and a report will be prepared for the coroner.



