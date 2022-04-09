Cannabis oil products to be withdrawn from sale in safety crackdown

By Fergal MacErlean • 09 April 2022 • 12:00

A quarter of the CBD oil products sold at Boots and half those sold by Amazon will have to be withdrawn after a review by the Food Standards Agency.

The Food Standards Agency has published a list of sanctioned CBD oil and supplements after reviewing whether their manufacturers have a sufficiently robust testing process to show their products are safe, the Times reports today, April 9.

More than 1.4 million Britons take CBD, a legal and non-psychotropic extract of the cannabis plant.

Advocates claim the extract can help with insomnia, depression and dry skin. But manufacturers are not allowed to make medical claims on their packaging or in marketing.

Many brands have failed to make the list.

One of the highest profile casualties is Cellular Goods, part-owned by David Beckham.

It sells CBD capsules, drops and sprays for up to £49 but none of its ingestibles is on the list.

Cellular Goods insists its products are safe. It declined to say if it would withdraw them from sale, the Times reports.

Being on the list does not mean a product is safe nor does not being listed mean it is unsafe.

The FSA says testing is required to prove whether listed products are safe or unsafe. Results will not be known until at least next year.

The FSA said: “If a product isn’t on the list, retailers should remove it because it’s not attached to a credible application for market authorisation.”

The Association for the Cannabinoid Industry welcomed the move. It said: “The list is a major milestone and will increase consumer trust.”

The CBD market in Britain was worth £300 million in 2019 but is now worth nearly £700 million, according to the Association for the Cannabinoid Industry.

