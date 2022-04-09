By Chris King • 09 April 2022 • 0:40

Covid numbers in Andalucia on Friday, April 8.

Covid numbers in Andalucia on Friday, April 8, released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Andalucia today, Friday, April 8, with data collected from the provinces. A total of 4,802 infections positives have been registered in the last four days, while adding 35 deaths, eleven fewer than in the last report.

According to data from the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucia (IECA), consulted by Europa Press, the accumulated incidence rate in the region stands at 198.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, which is 52.1 points lower than the previous record.

Reports showing Covid data are only released twice weekly now by the Junta de Andalucia, on Tuesdays and Fridays. Today’s 4,802 infections are reported after the 4,419 infections last Tuesday 5, with 4,962 last Friday 1, and 6,568 on the previous Tuesday.

By province, Malaga continues to be the one with the most positives with 1,184. Sevilla follows, with 866, Cadiz 725, Cordoba 548, Almeria 424, Granada 384, Jaen 347, and Huelva with 324.

Regarding the 35 newly deceased, 17 were recorded in Sevilla, nine in Malaga, two each in Cordoba, Granada and Jaen and one in each of Almeria, Cadiz, and Huelva, as reported by 101tv.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.