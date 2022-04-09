Diputacion comes to the rescue of municipalities affected by the recent storms

By Linda Hall • 09 April 2022 • 22:17

HEAVY MACHINERY: Diputacion makes its resources available to storm-affected municipalities Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

PROVINCIAL council, the Diputacion, has made available machinery and technical assistance for municipalities recovering from the recent storms.

During and immediately after the latest bout of bad weather, the Diputacion began repairing and clearing the 1,200 kilometres of roads that link the the province’s 103 villages, towns and cities.

“From the moment the first storm damage was reported, we have been assisting town halls, especially those of the smallest towns,” said Eugenio Gonzalvez, who heads the provincial council’s Municipal Assistance Area.

“This is in line with our commitment to attending to the needs of the town halls with fewest resources by providing a rapid response in unexpected situations.”

Gonzalvez described the province’s torm damage as “substantial and of varying kinds” and explained that the Municipal Assistance Area was providing a technical report with a specific solution for each problem.

He was confident that these could be resolved without delay, Gonzalvez said.

“Town halls know that they can always count on the Diputacion,” he added.