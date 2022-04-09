By Sally Underwood • 09 April 2022 • 14:29

Easter fayre to raise funds for Ukraine in Calahonda. Image: EWN

ON Saturday, April 9 Age Care held an Easter fayre in Calahonda in aid of the charity and to raise essential funds for Ukraine.

Bringing together around 20 stallholders to the Calahonda International Baptist Church, the fayre offered visitors a selection of clothes, beauty products, flowers, and even paella for sale, all alongside homemade baked treats to help Ukraine.

Opening the fayre, Katja Thirion of the Mijas Foreigners´ Department, and Councillor Bill Anderson were piped in by a bagpiper before being thanked by Age Care Welfare Officer Lesley Berridge.

Speaking about the event, one stallholder, Yazz of Riviera del Sol, told the Euro Weekly News: “Big shout out to everyone that has come down and got involved with the Age Care drive for Ukraine and its own charity.

“All the stalls look stunning and we´re in this together.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Anderson told the EWN: “It´s lovely to be at the point with weather and restrictions for people to be able to get together.

“Age Care do a fantastic job and I hope they raise lots of money.”

Around 80 per cent of the proceeds of the day are expected to go towards vital medical supplies for Ukraine.

Age Care´s Pam Dubsky explained: “We feel very strongly about the war in Ukraine and we have already donated more than €1,000 for medical supplies.

“If this event is successful we would like to hold another one later this year.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.