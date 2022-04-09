Jennifer Lopez confirms engagement to Ben Affleck in note to fans

By Fergal MacErlean • 09 April 2022 • 11:04

Credit: dvsross Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed she is engaged to Ben Affleck after fans spotted her large green diamond ring on her wedding finger.

The “Jenny From The Block” singer shared the news in a “major announcement” via her newsletter, On The JLo, on Friday, April 8.

Fans subscribed to her newsletter, which Lopez, 52, describes as her “inner circle”, received an email containing a video of herself crying and looking down at her sparkling diamond ring.

A rep for the singer and actress confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE on Friday.

The singer’s sister shared the video on Twitter, writing: “Major announcement!!!!”

In the video, she gushed: “So I have a really exciting and special story to share…”

The mom of two added a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter handle as well, further teasing the engagement.

She and actor, Ben, 49, famously dated nearly two decades ago and got engaged for the first time in November 2002.

They split in 2004 but resparked their romance, much to the surprise of fans, in 2021.

The Grammy winner told PEOPLE: “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.”

She went on: “It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other.

“We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions.”

The Marry Me star concluded: “We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn’t matter.

“We have kids and we respect each other. … We really live our lives in a way we can be proud of and our kids can be proud of. We’re just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred.”

