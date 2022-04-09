By Tamsin Brown • 09 April 2022 • 17:34

Juanma Moreno gives himself two weeks to decide the date of the Andalucian elections

Juanma Moreno, the president of the Junta de Andalucia, will decide the date of the next Andalucian elections after Easter.

The president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, will decide the date of the next regional elections the “week after” Easter after taking time to reflect on the best possible decision for the autonomous community.

Speaking to journalists before attending the traditional Friday Mass on the Friday of Sorrows, April 8, in the Plaza de Capuchinos in Cordoba, Moreno said that he is reflecting on what is in the best interests of the government and what is best for the Andalucian people.

He stated that an election after the summer would allow for the completion of the Military Hospital, the Malaga Metro, part of the dual carriageway and the Cadiz Bay tram-train. However, his ministers of Finance and Economy have said: “Given the economic turbulence and double-digit inflation, the best thing would be for the next government to be formed in the summer and to start on the budgets for 2023 in September”.

Moreno also said that during Easter and the following week he would be talking to people and asking them “what they think would be best for Andalucia”.

The vice-president of the Junta de Andalucia and leader of Ciudadanos, Juan Marin, said during a visit to CIOMijas on the same day that calling elections at this time would be “a mistake”, and he believes that there are no reasons to justify an early election.

Marin went on to say that as Andalucia is going through “a time of economic recovery”, the best date would be September, “when the Andalucians who are recovering will have had some relief”.

