By Chris King • 09 April 2022 • 2:49

Police seize 100,000 marijuana plants in Almeria, Cordoba, and Barcelona. image: guardia civil

More than 100,000 marijuana plants seized by police in anti-drug operation in Almeria, Cordoba, and Barcelona

As reported in a press release on Friday, April 8, the Guardia Civil has arrested five alleged members of a criminal gang dedicated to the cultivation, production, sale, and distribution of CBD products. As a result, more than 100,000 marijuana plants were seized in Almeria, Cordoba and Barcelona.

Their products were derived from hemp plantations for non-industrial use, operating without the corresponding authorisation from the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS).

‘Operation Indalo’ was terminated after specifically intervening 107,738 cannabis plants, 10,300 cannabis plant cuttings, 498.95 kilograms of cannabis stings, 908.95 kilograms of cannabis buds, cannabis, 620 grams of hashish, 2,779 CBD products, and 1,447 packages of buds ready for sale.

During one of the Guardia Civil’s regular inspections of facilities cultivating industrial help, they visited one located in the Almeria municipality of El Ejido. It was quickly discovered that it did not have the necessary permissions.

Hemp cultivation is legal in Spain with the correct authorisation

Hemp cultivation is allowed if it is destined exclusively for industrial purposes, that is, those whose destination is the production of fibre or seeds. Or, if it has express authorisation from the Spanish Medicines Agency for scientific, medical, or research purposes.

Two people were initially arrested and 64,100 cannabis plants were seized on this farm in El Ejido. Officers continued with the operation and determined that there was a probable relationship with a CBD product distribution company based in Barcelona.

According to the Guardia Civil, this company used an online store for the wholesale and retail sale of buds, and other CBD products.

Links were also found between the online store and four cannabis plantations, as well as an industrial warehouse in the province of Cordoba. In these premises, various machinery for the treatment of the buds and the obtaining of cannabis resin was confiscated.

After the inspections, the investigators destroyed a room specially equipped for the production of cannabis cuttings, which made it difficult to trace the plants and control the plantations.

As a result of this part of the operation, five people were arrested for the crimes of cannabis cultivation, and processing. A total of 107,738 cannabis plants and other products were seized in eleven raids in the provinces of Almeria, Cordoba, and Barcelona.

The proceedings, together with the detainees, have been made available to the Investigating Court No1 of El Ejido.

Hemos detenido a cinco personas e incautado más de 100.000 plantas de marihuana en una operación antidroga en Almería, Córdoba y Barcelona.https://t.co/AifQRR60Pl pic.twitter.com/5zJSCDLn7j — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) April 8, 2022

___________________________________________________________

