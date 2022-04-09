By Chris King • 09 April 2022 • 23:58

Prime Minister Imran Khan voted from office in Pakistan. image: [email protected]

A vote of no-confidence has seen Imran Khan removed from office in Pakistan



Imran Khan has been removed from office as the Prime Minister of Pakistani. In a vote this afternoon, Saturday, April 9, MPs ruled that they had lost confidence in their 69-year-old former leader.

Last week, Mr Khan and his allies had dissolved parliament in an attempt to block a move to any vote of confidence being called. At the same time, they demanded a snap-election, after losing his majority in the house.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court though, on Thursday 7, declared that this move was ‘contrary to Pakistan’s constitution, and the law and had no legal effect’.

The country’s parliament sat again today and the vote went ahead, despite delaying tactics by Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insa party. In the meantime, a key coalition party, along with several of his key allies, all jumped ship, leaving the leader fully exposed to the opposition party.

Pakistan will now have a Prime Minister from the Pakistani Muslim League, one of the largest political parties in the country. Khan had previously assured that should he be removed from office he would never acknowledge an opposition government being in power.

Washington has vehemently denied the former cricketer’s claims that the US was colluding with opposition parties to remove him from office. Khan had already called for nationwide demonstrations to be held this Sunday 10, in anticipation of today’s result.

A full-blown constitutional crisis had developed after last Thursday’s decision. Shehbaz Sharif, the opposition leader had labelled the attempted blocking of the no-confidence vote as ‘nothing short of high treason’.

An editorial in the ‘Dawn’ newspaper last Thursday said, ‘The nation is stunned. Even as political pundits and the media confidently predicted Mr Imran Khan’s defeat in the vote of no-confidence, he seemed unperturbed.

Adding, ‘No one could have guessed that his last ploy would involve having the democratic order burnt down’, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

