By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 April 2022 • 22:36

Russian Olympic medallists prevented from receiving their prizes Source: © Sergei Stepanov

The war in Ukraine has another casualty with Russian Olympic mesallists prevented from receiving their usual prizes. Instead medal winners are to receive money.

Traditionally the committee have presented winners with cars, however the war and sanctions have meant these are not available according to the Olympians Support Fund. Match TV reported that the rare change in policy was made under rather extraordinary circumstances, with the usual BMW cars not available for export to Russia.

Instead athletes will receive four million rubles (46,000 euros) for winning gold, two and a half million for silver (28,500 euros) and 1.7 million rubles (19,000 euros) for bronze.

A Russian Olympians Support Fund representative confirmed that: “In light of the situation that has developed today, the management of the fund has decided to replace cars with cash grants to the champions and prize-winners of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

“Their size is comparable to payments from the state. We will not comment on the situation with foreign car manufacturers.”

Russian athletes remain banned from representing the country following the drugs scandals, however they have been able to perform under the ROC banner. At the Beijing Winter Olympics they amassed 32 medals, with the team finishing ninth in the table with six golds.

Gold medallists at the Tokyo Olympics received X5 and X3 BMW’s however the company ceased production in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. Although there were plans to launch new models through its Russian partner Avototor latest this year, those plans have been shelved.

With inflation and the cost of living rising fast in Russia, Olympic medal winners who have been prevented from receiving their prizes will in the words of ROC president Alexander Zhukov be pleased to receive compensation instead.

