Supermarket opening hours in Malaga over Easter.

With Holy Week 2022 almost upon us, many major supermarket chains in Malaga will be adjusting their opening days and hours for Easter. There are two public holidays on Thursday, April 14, and Good Friday 15, which will form the ‘April bridge’.

Here is information on some of the main chains and stores, but please bear in mind that all times etc are subject to any last-minute changes, which are beyond our control.

The usual policy of the chain is to close on Sundays and holidays, so its blinds will remain lowered. Mercadona will close on Holy Thursday 14, as that is a holiday.

During Holy Week, on non-holidays, they will open only until midday. On Good Friday the chain will close throughout most of the country, with the exception of large cities, and tourist areas.

On Holy Saturday, it will open normally, from 9am to 9.30pm.

Carrefour

The French chain, except for variations in some localities, will open on Holy Thursday 14, Good Friday 15, and also on Easter Monday 18, at its usual time, from 9am to 10pm.

Dia

The Dia supermarket chain will not substantially modify its openings over the next week. They will maintain their usual opening hours of 9am to 9:30pm on Good Thursday 14, and Good Friday 15.

This could of course vary from store to store.

Consum

Consum Supermarkets will be closed on Sundays, as usual, and also on Good Friday 14, and Easter Monday 18. However, they will be open on Holy Thursday 14, and Holy Saturday 16.

Lidl

Lidl will close during all holidays: Good Friday 15 throughout the country, and Holy Monday 18, in the communities where it is celebrated.

On Holy Thursday 14, all its stores will remain open from 9am to 9pm (or, exceptionally, from 10am to 3 pm in some areas).

El Corte Ingles

The department stores of El Corte Ingles will open during their usual hours, from 10am to 10pm, with the exception of Good Friday 15, when they will be closed.

On Easter Monday 18, they will only be closed in communities where the day is celebrated as a holiday.

Plaza Mayor

The Plaza Mayor leisure and recreation complex will not change its hours during Holy Week. This is a decision that is possible thanks to the new name of the municipality of Malaga as a Large Tourist Influx Zone (ZGAT), as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

