By Chris King • 09 April 2022 • 17:06
The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Sunday, April 10.
The price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will stand at €159.33/MWh this Sunday, April 10. This marks a fall of 34 per cent compared to the €240/MWh of today, Saturday 9.
Today’s price skyrocketed by 56.1 per cent in comparison to that of Friday 8, but Sunday’s value will be the second-lowest since the start of the conflict in Ukraine.
According to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE), the maximum price tomorrow will be registered between 00:00 and 1am, when it will be €282.48 /MWh. The minimum will reach €1.03/MWh between 3pm and 6pm.
Despite this decrease, the price this Sunday will be almost triple the €65.01/MWh paid on the same day last year.So far this month, the average price of electricity has reached €222.04/MWh, some €60 below the average of €283.30/MWh registered during March, the most expensive month in history.
Wholesale market prices have a direct impact on the regulated tariff or PVPC, to which almost 11 million consumers in Spain are subscribed, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who contract their supply on the free market.
As for the rest of the European countries, in the United Kingdom they will pay £203.01/MWh (about €243), while in Germany it will be €74.65; in France, €217.91; in Italy, €195.85, and in Portugal, at the same price as in Spain as they share the market.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
