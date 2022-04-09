By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 April 2022 • 23:13

Thieves steal entire 18m long, 500 tonne bridge Source: Twitter

Steel theft is a problem in many countries around the world, however the news that thieves have managed to steal and entire 18m long bridge 500 tonne steel bridge will come as a surprise to most.

The incident happened in the Indian state of Bihar on Saturday April 9th.

According to local authorities the thieves posed as state officials of an irrigation programme, who used cutting torches and other equipment to dismantle and remove the bridge. The parts were then removed to an unknown location.

Bihar: The ‘highest’ peak of robbery was reported in Bihar. In Bihar’s Rohtas district, a 60-feet bridge was stolen by a group of thieves. The interesting part here is the gang of thieves posed as Government Officials. pic.twitter.com/C6abKy501q — truth. (@thetruthin) April 9, 2022

According to the local police, the bridge had not been in use for nearly 50 years as a newer one had been built. They believe that because the bridge was not in use and the thieves were dressed as state officials, locals did not think to question their activities.

The police are now investigating the bizarre incident and have appealed for help to identify and locate those involved.

Steel theft remains a problem in many developing countries with recyclers often willing to pay for steel that has been stolen, however for thieves to steal an entire bridge is unusual.

