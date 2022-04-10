By Tamsin Brown • 10 April 2022 • 19:37

A Day at Sea: Kåre Tønnesson’s exhibition pays tribute to the Mediterranean. Image: Kåre Tønnesson

A Day at Sea is an exhibition by Norwegian artist Kåre Tønnesson that honours the fishermen of the Mediterranean.

Kåre Tønnesson’s exhibition, A Day at Sea, will be at the Club Náutico in Villajoyosa from April 8 to 24. Kåre Tønnesson was born in Moss, Norway, in 1958. After more than 30 years spent working as an architect specialising in interior design and having worked on projects with numerous restaurants and hotels in Scandinavia, Kåre Tønnesson embarked on a new journey as a realist painter.

One day in August 2008, Kåre, who is in love with Villajoyosa, fulfilled his wish of experiencing first-hand and photographing every part of the fishing process over a day on the trawler Platja del Moro. That day is what inspired this exhibition composed of eleven large paintings (from 80 x 100 to 150 x 225), eleven moments, that make up a story and together are an ode to the fisherman, to the light, to the Mediterranean blue. Two years late, A Day at Sea, a unique exhibition and the dream of a great artist, is finally a reality.

Kåre can be contacted on +47 90550583 or at [email protected]. He can also be found on Instagram as Karetonnesson.

