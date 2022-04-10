By Chris King • 10 April 2022 • 2:56

Benalmadena man facing nine years for trying to throw his wife off the balcony. Image: Google maps - Juan Portillo Perez

Accused of trying to throw his wife off the balcony to kill her, a Benalmadena man is facing nine years in prison



Malaga’s Public Prosecutor’s Office has requested a nine-year prison sentence for a man who is accused of allegedly trying to kill his wife. The incident occurred in the Malaga municipality of Benalmadena, in September 2018.

According to the prosecutor’s initial conclusions, the defendant had an argument with his partner of 16 years. He allegedly “grabbed her by the arm and tried to throw her off the balcony”, from a height of about seven metres.

In its provisional brief – to which Europa Press has had access – the prosecution insists that the accused only changed his mind about killing his partner after the intervention of two neighbours living below. They threatened to call the police when they saw the woman with her body halfway out from the balcony, screaming “he’s going to kill me”.

As a result of this incident, the woman suffered several injuries, as well as an anxiety attack, with no after-effects. She has expressly waived any compensation that she might be entitled to.

The defendant is charged with attempted murder, with the aggravating circumstance of kinship. His trial is scheduled to take place this April in the Eighth Section of the Malaga Court of Appeal.

In addition to a prison sentence, the prosecutor is asking that the man be ordered to stay away from the woman for ten years, with a restraining order preventing him from coming within 500 metres of her at any time, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

