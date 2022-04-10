By Tamsin Brown • 10 April 2022 • 13:22

Benitachell Mitjafava Fest to celebrate locally grown broad beans with music, food and crafts. Image: Benitachell Town Hall

The Mitjafava Fest in Benitachell, dedicated to the locally grown broad beans, offers visitors live music, food, crafts and more

The Mitjafava Fest in Benitachell is finally back to its true self after two years of restrictions. From April 12 to 24, the Benitachell broad bean (fava) will be in the spotlight with a programme that will revolve around the municipality’s star product.

Each day of the week from April 18 to 24, a local restaurant will offer the delicious typical dish arròs amb fava pelada for lunch: April 18 at Pizzeria Antiquary (678429837); April 19 at Trillaora (647606784); April 20 at Restaurante La Cumbre (966493213); April 21 at El Raconet de Celeste (662405152), and April 22 at Ca Toni Mònica (966493636).

The main event of the Mitjafava Fest, the Craft Fair, will take place at the weekend. The fair will be inaugurated with a parade on Friday, April 22, at 6.30pm, and then will be open all weekend with an interactive farm, shops and workshops offering traditional crafts.

There will be show-cooking by the renowned chefs Moncho Riquelme, from Restaurante Casa Riquelme in Alicante, and sisters Yhoana and Cynthia Gavilanes, from Restaurante Chola Gastro Javea. They will cook a tapa with fava beans, which the attendees will be able to taste afterwards with wine.

The Rock & Fava Festival will take place on Saturday 23, with Smoking Souls headlining this year. The Valencian artists Blat, Tesa and Arsènic will also be performing.

To see the full programme of activities, visit https://www.mitjafava.es/en/programacio. Note that some activities may require prior registration.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.