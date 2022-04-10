By Alex Glenn • 10 April 2022 • 7:34

Bereaved family in Jet2 refund dispute after mum dies tragically leaving her teenage son behind.

Sharlene Bockross’ family are trying to recover more than £800 for a holiday that was booked with Jet2. The family are being “forced” to go through probate to get the money back for the Greek holiday to Kos that the family never took. Shortly after Christmas Sharlene suffered a heart attack and died. She left behind a teenage son, as reported by the Liverpool Echo on April 9.

Sharlene’s family are being “forced” to spend £500 to go through probate to get the money back. Speaking to Leicestershire Live Sharlene’s mum Karen explained: “She died suddenly and unexpectedly on December 28 from a cardiac arrest. Her brother, Paul, found her and tried to resuscitate her. We are all devastated.

“We later learned she had a heart condition she wasn’t aware of. She was supposed to be taking Tyler on holiday on June 25 to celebrate Tyler’s 16th birthday.

“Sharlene was always a forward-thinker and she would pay a bit towards the holiday every month so that she could pay for it all in advance. She had paid about £815 of the £1,200 for the two of them.”

The family thought that it would be fairly easy to get the money back from Jet2. The company have been “very sympathetic” but the battle continues.

Karen revealed: “This money is for Sharlene’s poor son and Jet2 is digging their heels in. I’ve sent the death certificate and even her birth certificate to prove that I’m her mum.

“But they’ll only send the money to the executor of her estate. It’s been hard for Tyler – he’s only 15 and he’s got his GCSEs coming up. He’s being very strong but it’s been hard, emotionally, for us all. I just don’t want to be arguing anymore.”

A spokesperson for Jet2 commented on the issue and explained: “We would like to extend our sincere condolences to Ms Gaze and her family at this difficult time.

“As the account used to make the original booking has been closed, we cannot refund that account. As such, we have requested for Ms Gaze to provide documentation showing her to be the named executor of her daughter’s estate so that we can refund her directly.

“As we have not received this proof of authority, we are unfortunately unable to do this. We sincerely hope to be able to complete the refund once this proof of authority is confirmed, and we have been in touch with Ms Gaze to explain this.”

