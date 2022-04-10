By Chris King • 10 April 2022 • 21:21

Bicycle thief caught thanks to Google Earth image. image: Google Earth

A notorious bicycle thief has been caught thanks to images captured on Google Earth



A Google Earth image has been responsible for the detection of a notorious bicycle thief, located in the Oxfordshire city of Littlemore, in England. Thanks to this satellite software, a 54-year-old man is under investigation by the police, after more than 500 allegedly stolen bikes were found in his back garden, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

When police officers visited the man’s home, they discovered the huge trove of bikes piled up in his garden. There were so many that his neighbours had apparently made continuous complaints to local authorities, claiming they had created a rat’s nest.

An investigation has subsequently been launched by Oxfordshire police to clarify the ownership of this huge number of bicycles. Apparently, there were so many of them that it was not possible to see the grass in the garden.

Following this discovery, the individual was detained on suspicion of possession of the alleged stolen property, although he was later released pending an investigation.

As a neighbour of the arrested man explained to the aforementioned newspaper, this man had been collecting bicycles for five years. She claimed that he had assured he that he was collecting the bikes with the intention of sending them to Africa.

“When I spoke to him, he told me that he was going to send them to Africa for children in need, but, as you can see, they never went to Africa”, she explained, as reported by larazon.es.

