BREAKING NEWS: Police officer slashed with machete by man in London as armed cops rush to scene

By Fergal MacErlean • 10 April 2022 • 17:16

A police officer has been injured after being slashed by a machete-wielding man in the Forest Gate area of East London.

Armed cops raced to the scene shortly after midday following the broad daylight attack, The Sun reports.

Officers were called to Skelton Road after reports of a man armed with a knife.

When they arrived, one was cut across his arm and was taken to hospital for treatment, though his condition is not life-threatening.

His colleagues remained on the scene to try to engage with the machete-wielding man.

Witness Matthew, 54, told The Sun: “The whole area was sealed off when firearms officers arrived and then they got riot shields out.

“The street has been full of police cars since. I have never seen anything like this before.

“We were all told to hang back and I know then it seemed very serious.”

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “At approximately 11.50am on Sunday, April 10, police were called to reports of a man armed with a machete suffering a mental health crisis at an address in Skelton Road, E7.

“Officers attended – one officer received a slash injury to his arm and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“His condition is not life threatening.

“Officers remain on scene and are attempting to engage with the man.

“The incident remains ongoing at this time.”

