BREAKING NEWS: Ukraine says Russia stole radioactive material from Chernobyl

By Fergal MacErlean • 10 April 2022 • 16:46

Ukraine claims Russian troops stole radioactive substances from research laboratories in Chernobyl that could be lethal.

In a Facebook post, Ukraine’s State Agency for Managing the Exclusion Zone said Russian soldiers had entered a storage area and taken 133 radioactive substances.

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant was under Russian control for some weeks from late February, but the site was recently handed back to Ukraine.

The agency said: “Even a small portion of this activity is deadly dangerous when unprofessional and uncontrollable behaviour with it.”

A statement added that the location of this material is unknown.

Meanwhile, those at Chernobyl said two offices and a laboratory inside the nuclear power plant were “looted and destroyed” by Russian forces.

A Ukrainian official has also sent photos of the aftermath of Russia’s five-week occupation of Ukraine’s decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant to Voice of America (VOA).

Evgen Kramarenko, director of the Ukrainian state agency managing the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl plant, sent the photos to VOA on Wednesday, saying he had taken them himself on a visit to the site with several of his colleagues the day before.

It was the first visit to the site by Kramarenko’s team since Russian troops withdrew from the plant and the surrounding area on March 31, ending an occupation that began on February 24, when Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Chernobyl power station was the site in 1986 of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

