British man arrested among alleged abusers of a teenage girl in Mallorca

By Fergal MacErlean • 10 April 2022 • 12:43

Credit: National Police

National Police have arrested a British man for the alleged crime of corruption of an underage teenage girl under the care of social services in Palma, Mallorca.

The 43-year-old British man has been arrested along with an Ecuadorian man, 20, and an underage girl as the alleged perpetrators of a crime of corruption of children, Ultima Hora reported on Sunday, April 10.

The investigation is ongoing as further arrests and the discovery of more victims are not ruled out.

According to reports, the victim was under the care of The Mallorcan Institute of Social Affairs (IMAS).

The police investigation commenced after the teen disappeared from a social care centre in Palma.

After the teenage girl was located and returned to the Mallorcan centre, it was found that she had had sexual relations with several men.

It is alleged that her attackers gave her a substance that knocked her unconscious before she was allegedly abused.

Officers found that the teenager under guardianship had been recruited by a female companion who had previously been arrested for recruiting other underage teenagers for sexual exploitation.

Investigating officers learned that several girls linked to the victim had had sexual relations with men in exchange for money or expensive items, and that some of them had been approached to take part in a pornographic film.

A statement was also taken from a young man of Ecuadorian origin, 28 years of age, as a non-detained person under investigation as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of sexual abuse of a child under 16 years of age.

