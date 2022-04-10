By Guest Writer • 10 April 2022 • 13:36

Dancing at Fit Kid Andalucian Championship Credit: Isle Rose Dance Academy Facebook

COLLECTIVE fun with Collective Calling in San Pedro Alcantara at El Gamonal Restaurant on Sunday May 8 running from noon to 5pm.

This is a spring fair and lunch ideal for all of the family in the beautiful grounds of one of Marbella’s top restaurants offering a three-course lunch with drinks.

Tickets cost €65 per adult (with €13 going to the charity) or €30 for a special menu for those under 15 at €30 (with €5 going to the charity).

It’s not just lunch as there will be music from the talented singer Paula Rigel whose mix of jazz and soul will bring the right atmosphere to the event and there will be dance presentation from the award-winning Isla Rose Dance Academy.

The kids will love the visit of Gaianos, a holistic and ecological social club as they will be bringing a selection of small animals for children to pet on the day as part of their special Zootherapy programme.

Due to the layout of the gardens, parents can sit and enjoy an after-lunch drink and keep a watchful eye on the children who will also be welcome at the special supervised entertainment area.

Also on site will be an organic food market with a whole selection of different local produce to purchase plus of course guests will be invited to take part in a raffle to raise funds for the charities work on the Costa del Sol and Tanzania.

To make your reservation call or WhatsApp: +34 711 006 961 and confirm method of payment which must be made prior to the event.

Thank you for reading ‘Collective fun with Collective Calling in San Pedro Alcantara’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.