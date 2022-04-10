Cost of living crisis: RSPCA offers advice to worried pet owners

By Alex Glenn • 10 April 2022 • 15:46

Credit: RSPCA

Cost of living crisis: The RSPCA has offered advice to worried pet owners who are struggling to afford care for their pets.

In 2021 the RSPCA received more than 3,600 calls related to requesting “help with vet bills.” On April 8, the charity released new advice for pet owners.

The RSPCA’s chief vet Caroline Allen said: “Times are tough for so many people at the moment, the cost of living is spiralling and many people may face difficult financial decisions over the coming months.

“It may be tempting to bury your head in the sand if your pet seems unwell and you are worried about costs but this can lead to increased problems later down the line.

“The first step towards helping your pet is contacting a vet.

“Although it can feel awkward to talk about money, it is good to speak honestly with your vet about what you can afford as there may be alternative options.

“These may not be the best option that exists to treat your pet’s illness, but they may still help your pet to feel better.

“Depending on your circumstances or where you live there may also be charities who can help.”

DIY danger

According to the RSPCA, some people are attempting homecare remedies for their pets. It can be dangerous to give human drugs to animals.

Caroline commented: “Whilst we understand people believe they are trying to help their animals by seeking to treat them at home, what can work for a human is often unsuitable for pets and may even be toxic. Your pet may then end up needing more costly treatment.

“There is help and guidance available from the RSPCA website on common ailments seen in pets but your first contact if you have a concern should always be your vet – explain your situation and in many cases they should be able to give you a range of options. It is important to remember that there is no NHS for pets and that vet practices do have to charge for their services and treatments in order to stay open.

“Although facing up to vet bills can be distressing and emotional it is important not to take this out on the vet or their team. Like some NHS staff, vet practices are experiencing an increasing amount of abuse, which is clearly unacceptable and is only going to worsen the current vet shortages.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.