By Tamsin Brown • 10 April 2022 • 22:45

Dansant a la Marina: Denia to celebrate Festival of Dance in Urban and Unconventional Spaces. Image: Dansant a la Marina

Dansant a la Marina, the Festival of Dance in Urban and Unconventional Spaces, will take to the streets of Denia on April 30.

Dansant a la Marina is the first Festival of Dance in Urban and Unconventional Spaces in the city of Denia, and companies and artists from throughout the Valencian Community will be taking part. Inspired by the Circuito Bucles Dance Festival in Valencia, and directed by the same person, Isabela Alfaro, the objectives of the festival are to promote dance and reach new audiences. The festival seeks to encourage dialogue between dancers and spectators by taking dance directly onto the street.

The festival will use urban and unconventional spaces for dance and will occupy streets and squares in different locations around the city, including the Municipal Market, Plaça de l’Ajuntament, Plaça del Consell and Carrer Marqués de Campo. It will be a magnificent opportunity to enjoy the best contemporary dance that the Valencian Community has to offer.

The festival will be held on April 30 from 12pm. To see the full schedule, visit https://dansantalamarina.com/programacio.

