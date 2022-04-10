By Chris King • 10 April 2022 • 0:19

Dead pilot whale washed up on Cartagena beach. image: environmental agents of the region of murcia

Emergency services in Murcia deal with a dead pilot whale washed up on San Gines de La Azohia beach in Cartagena



According to sources from the Emergency Coordination Centre, a specimen of pilot whale was found washed up dead this Saturday, April 9, on the beach of San Gines de La Azohia, in the Murcian municipality of Cartagena.

112 emergency services in Murcia reported receiving a call at around 8.03am this morning. The caller informed them that they had discovered a specimen of cetacean dead on the aforementioned beach. So far, the exact causes of its death are unknown.

Firefighters from the Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Service (SEIS) of Cartagena Council were immediately mobilised. They were accompanied by an environmental agent, personnel from the General Subdirectorate of Forest Policy of the Government of the Region of Murcia, and personnel from the Fauna Recovery Centre.

The Cartagena firefighters collaborated in the recovery of the animal’s corpse, which was stranded in the shallow waters close to the beach. Pilot whales are among the largest of the oceanic dolphins, exceeded in size only by the orca, as reported by larazon.es.

