By Chris King • 10 April 2022 • 3:35
Dutch cyclist Milan Vader in induced coma after Itzulia Tour accident.
image: Instagram Milan Vader
Dutch cyclist Milan Vader, from the Jumbo-Visma team, is reportedly in an induced coma after his serious crash on Friday, April 8. His accident occurred during the fifth and penultimate stage of the Itzulia Tour of the Basque Country 2022, where the 26-year-old left the road and went over the crash barrier.
The Dutch rider reportedly had affected carotid arteries, as well as fractures to the clavicle, shoulder blade, and several vertebrae, plus a collapsed lung, among other injuries.
On Friday night, A spokesperson for the Jumbo-Visma team offered the first news on their cyclist’s condition, ” We want to inform you that Milan Vader’s situation is stable. Milan is receiving very good medical care at the Bilbao University Hospital“.
Last night, Saturday 9, they issued another breif statement, “A short update from the Basque Country: Milan will remain in the University Medical Hospital in Bilbao for the next days for observation and until further recovery. If there is news, we will come back to you again”, as reported by 20minutos.es.
⚠️ Hainbat txirrindulari erori dira. Milan Vaderrek golpe handia hartu du.
‼️ Caída de varios ciclistas. El ciclista del @JumboVismaRoad @MilanVader1 ha sido el peor parado.
🏆 GP @BancoSabadell
🎥 @eitbkirolak #Itzulia pic.twitter.com/CYUpRHWTsv
— Itzulia Basque Country (@ehitzulia) April 8, 2022
⚠️ Hainbat txirrindulari erori dira. Milan Vaderrek golpe handia hartu du.
‼️ Caída de varios ciclistas. El ciclista del @JumboVismaRoad @MilanVader1 ha sido el peor parado.
🏆 GP @BancoSabadell
🎥 @eitbkirolak #Itzulia pic.twitter.com/CYUpRHWTsv
— Itzulia Basque Country (@ehitzulia) April 8, 2022
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.