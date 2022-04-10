By Chris King • 10 April 2022 • 3:35

Dutch cyclist Milan Vader in induced coma after Itzulia Tour accident. image: Instagram Milan Vader

Milan Vader has been placed in an induced coma following his terrible accident during the Itzulia Tour of the Basque Country



Dutch cyclist Milan Vader, from the Jumbo-Visma team, is reportedly in an induced coma after his serious crash on Friday, April 8. His accident occurred during the fifth and penultimate stage of the Itzulia Tour of the Basque Country 2022, where the 26-year-old left the road and went over the crash barrier.

According to dpa reports, the teammate of Olympic champion Primoz Roglic had to undergo an operation at the Cruces Hospital due to the fall he suffered less than 100km from the finish line of the 163.8km stage between the towns of Zamudio and Mallabia

The Dutch rider reportedly had affected carotid arteries, as well as fractures to the clavicle, shoulder blade, and several vertebrae, plus a collapsed lung, among other injuries.

On Friday night, A spokesperson for the Jumbo-Visma team offered the first news on their cyclist’s condition, ” We want to inform you that Milan Vader’s situation is stable. Milan is receiving very good medical care at the Bilbao University Hospital“.

Last night, Saturday 9, they issued another breif statement, “A short update from the Basque Country: Milan will remain in the University Medical Hospital in Bilbao for the next days for observation and until further recovery. If there is news, we will come back to you again”, as reported by 20minutos.es.

⚠️ Hainbat txirrindulari erori dira. Milan Vaderrek golpe handia hartu du. ‼️ Caída de varios ciclistas. El ciclista del @JumboVismaRoad @MilanVader1 ha sido el peor parado. 🏆 GP @BancoSabadell 🎥 @eitbkirolak #Itzulia pic.twitter.com/CYUpRHWTsv — Itzulia Basque Country (@ehitzulia) April 8, 2022

