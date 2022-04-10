By Tamsin Brown • 10 April 2022 • 10:21

El Campello offers range of Easter holidays activities for children aged 10 to 14. Image: El Campello Town Hall

The Department of Youth in El Campello has organised an extensive programme of fun educational activities for children aged 10 to 14 for the Easter period.

One of the highlights of the programme of fun educational activities for children aged 10 to 14 will be “Young Easter”, with activities planned over the school holidays on April 19, 20, 21, 22 and 25. The programme has been organised by the Department of Youth in El Campello and is subsidised by the Department of Education. For more information, visit https://elcampellojove.es/pascua-joven/. Note that underage participants must bring authorisation from their parents and the completed registration form for each activity.

The Sala Jove will also be offering a wide range of educational activities from April 19 to 24 during the usual opening hours. A table football tournament and a Mario Karts tournament have been organised for April 22. To register, visit the Sala Jove during its usual opening hours. More information can be found at https://elcampellojove.es/sala-jove/.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.