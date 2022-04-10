French election: Macron faces far-right challenge from Le Pen as France votes

It is even predicted that the president could lose.

Voting booths close at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT), when the first, and usually reliable, exit polls will be published.

Polls published before a campaign blackout have suggested that the most likely outcome was an April 24 Macron-Le Pen runoff.

The anti-immigration, eurosceptic Le Pen, 53, has been boosted by a months-long focus on cost of living issues and falling support for her far-right rival, Eric Zemmour.

Philippe Bridou, a former Socialist voter in south-western city of Perpignan, told the BBC he had switched to the far right because “security is important, immigration is important too because it’s a subject now – and the left wing doesn’t discuss it”.

Janebond tweeted: “Crowds greeting Marine Le Pen, never seen anything like this for Macron, the tide is turning.”

And Yellow Vest protesters took to the streets of Paris, and other French cities, chanting “Get out Macron”.

