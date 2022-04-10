French election: Macron faces far-right challenge from Le Pen as France votes

By Fergal MacErlean • 10 April 2022 • 16:35
Credit: @Wehopost, Twitter
With undecided voters a crucial issue in the tight race, turnout by midday (1000 GMT) was estimated at 25.5%, down from 28.5% at the same time in 2017, Reuters reports.
Forty-nine million people are eligible to decide which two of 12 candidates should take part in the run-off vote.
But after four hours of voting, only a quarter of voters had turned out – the lowest for 20 years, the BBC reports.
The main challenge to Macron, 44, is coming from Marine Le Pen on the far right and Jean-Luc Mélenchon on the far left.
It is even predicted that the president could lose.
Voting booths close at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT), when the first, and usually reliable, exit polls will be published.
Polls published before a campaign blackout have suggested that the most likely outcome was an April 24 Macron-Le Pen runoff.
The anti-immigration, eurosceptic Le Pen, 53, has been boosted by a months-long focus on cost of living issues and falling support for her far-right rival, Eric Zemmour.
Philippe Bridou, a former Socialist voter in south-western city of Perpignan, told the BBC he had switched to the far right because “security is important, immigration is important too because it’s a subject now – and the left wing doesn’t discuss it”.
Janebond tweeted: “Crowds greeting Marine Le Pen, never seen anything like this for Macron, the tide is turning.”
Crowds greeting Marine Le Pen, never seen anything like this for Macron, the tide is turning. pic.twitter.com/lJpG52sOxQ
— Janebond (@Janebon34813396) April 9, 2022
Crowds greeting Marine Le Pen, never seen anything like this for Macron, the tide is turning. pic.twitter.com/lJpG52sOxQ
— Janebond (@Janebon34813396) April 9, 2022
And Yellow Vest protesters took to the streets of Paris, and other French cities, chanting “Get out Macron”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Dublin, Fergal is based on the eastern Costa del Sol and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.