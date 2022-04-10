French fugitive arrested in Torremolinos

As reported in a press release from the Provincial Police Station, last March 31, National Police officers arrested a 29-year-old French fugitive in the Malaga municipality of Torremolinos. The detainee had a European arrest and surrender order (OEDE) in place against him, issued by the French authorities

His arrest took place at around 4:15am on March 31. Officers from the Torremolinos Local Police Station, with the indicative BUHO, proceeded to arrest the man on public roads. This was after he had fled from a hotel establishment where he was staying, in the company of several people.

According to the surrender order, the wanted man participated in a kidnapping and assault in France, in the context of turf wars related to drug trafficking. This event occurred on November 14, 2019, in the town of Thuir. The kidnapped man was a 38-year-old French citizen.

Victim and witness statements to the event claim that he was driving his vehicle when another car made a manoeuvre on the road that forced him to stop. He was subsequently approached by five or six people, who, after breaking the front window of his car, hit him several times on the head with a metal object.

His attackers allegedly forced him to get into another car, and he was later found 25km from the town, naked, smelling of fuel, and suffering from head injuries.

Investigations carried out revealed that the acts committed had taken place within the framework of turf wars related to drug trafficking, between opposing members of two families from Marseille.

After his arrest, the detainee was placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court No4 of Torremolinos, from where a judge ordered his entry into prison, as reported by 101tv.es.