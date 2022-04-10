Naughty nighttime trip: Nottingham angler catches more than he bargained for

By Alex Glenn • 10 April 2022 • 13:11
The fishermen had headed to the River Trent in Colwick in September 2021. 37-year-old Piotr Czyzak, of Leonard Street, Nottingham, was found guilty of removing fish from the river on Tuesday, April 5, at Nottingham Magistrates Court. The angler had breached national fishing byelaws.
According to the Government, the angler was: “fined £440 and ordered to pay £135 costs and a victim surcharge of £44. The defendant was found by Environment Agency fisheries enforcement officers to be in possession of chub that he had removed from the river on 4 September.”
Commenting on the verdict Lee Watts Fisheries Enforcement Officer for the Environment Agency, said: “We found the defendant with the fish that had been removed from the River Trent while out on our night patrols, between 3am – 4am. On this occasion the defendant had a valid fishing licence, but it is also imperative for anglers to observe fishing byelaws.
“The case shows how seriously the courts take these offences and we hope the penalty will act as a deterrent to any angler who is thinking of breaking fishing byelaws. Not complying with the byelaws can incur a fine of up to £50,000.”
