New road signage to help drivers locate electric car charging points unveiled

By Fergal MacErlean • 10 April 2022 • 11:01

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has introduced new traffic signs, from April 8, which will make it easier for drivers to locate the electric car charging points.

This new electric car charging signage initiative follows similar ones already in place in other European Union countries.

As seen in the first sign on the left of the image (with a variant in the last sign on the bottom right): Fuel dispenser, LPG and electric vehicle refueling station

This sign indicates that there is a service station where vehicles can be refueled with conventional fuels, and there will also be electric vehicle (EV) recharging points and LPG available.

The second, fourth, and sixth signs: Electric recharging station.

These indicate that only electric vehicle charging points will be available at the service station.

The third and fifth signs: Fuel dispenser and electric recharging station

These signs indicate that there is a service station where vehicles can be refueled and there will also be a charging point for electric vehicles.

The DGT says that the role out of the new signage will be progressive and will depend on the state of the existing refueling signs.

Iberdrola plans to install electric vehicle charging stations in the main motorways and traffic corridors of Spain, as well as in the public access spaces of the main cities.

The plan, which includes the start-up of at least one rapid recharge station every 50 km, will allow travel throughout the country.

In September 2020, the energy company signed a green loan with the Official Credit Institute for €59.4 million to install 2,500 charging points on public roads in Spain and Portugal.

Iberdrola stations provide 100 per cent clean energy, backed by a Guarantee of Renewable Origin (GoO) certification.

