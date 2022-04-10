News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria

By Linda Hall • 10 April 2022 • 14:45

Caption: EASTER PROCESSIONS: Don’t throw sunflower seed husks while waiting, use these bags instead Photo credit: Almeria city hall

Good idea ALMERIA city hall is distributing 100,000 free paper bags to members of public lining the routes of the official Holy Week processions. Using these for the husks from the sunflower seeds that they eat as they wait greatly reduced the work of street-cleaners, Environment councillor Margarita Cobos explained.

Tastes good CRISTOBAL MUÑOZ, originally from Lubrin and now head chef at a Peñafiel (Valladolid) restaurant, was named Chef of the Year in Barcelona. Up against seven top chefs, Cristobal created a menu of Shrimps with peas and smoked egg yolk, Skate Meuniere and a Honey, kefir and orange dessert.

May crosses ADRA town hall’s Culture department announced its traditional Cruces de Mayo (May Crosses) competition, which as usual has a category for local groups and associations and another for schools. With prize money totalling €1,300, the five awards for associations and three for schools range from €300 to €100.

Trailer failure ALMERIA city hall’s Parks and Gardens service removed a rubber tree from the Paseo after it was damaged by an articulated lorry’s trailer. With the trunk practically cut in half, the tree was removed to safeguard passers-by and will be replaced as soon as possible, municipal sources said.

Library plan THE provincial council will extend and rehabilitate Vera’s public library which, once completed, will occupy a 535-square metre area. The project, whose €904,459 cost is covered by the Provincial Investment Plan, has now been put out to tender, announced Angel Escobar, who heads the Diputacion’s Public Works department.