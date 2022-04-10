By Chris King • 10 April 2022 • 4:04

Observe the 'Pink Moon' of April. Image: Flickr - Jim Hoffman

This April you can observe what is commonly known as the ‘Pink Moon’, or in Spain, the ‘Easter Moon’



April’s full moon, commonly known as the ‘Pink Moon’, will take place next Saturday 16. It received this name after a tradition among the North American tribes, who used always ‘baptise’ each full moon of the year according to certain events.

As reported by the El Tiempo portal, the full moon in April is called pink because it is in this month that the mossy phlox begins to bloom. This is a flower with pink tones that is native to North America.

In Spain, the full moon in April is also known as the Easter moon, because it is the one that always coincides with the celebration of the Holy Week festivities.

Other names dedicated to this full moon around the world are the ‘egg moon’, or the ‘hunter’s moon’, although this name is familiar mostly in the countries of the southern hemisphere. That is because it is the full moon that follows after the harvest moon.

According to the El Tiempo portal, in New Zealand, this lunar month is called Paengawhawha, or Haratua, which indicates that the time has come to collect the harvest.

This April moon, which is in the constellation of Virgo, is especially bright and has more illumination, not only on Saturday 16, but also during the days before and after, as reported by 20minutos.es.