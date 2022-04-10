Prince William and Kate send special message to Grand National 2022 winner

By Alex Glenn • 10 April 2022 • 8:07
On Saturday, April 9, Sam Waley-Cohen rode to victory on Noble Yeats at the Randox Grand National at Aintree. Taking to social media the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a special message. They congratulated their close friend on his win. Soon after the race jockey Sam announced his retirement.
On social media, Kate and Prince William commented: “Huge congratulations to @swaleycohen for winning the Grand National.”
The royal couple went on to add: “What a way to retire!”
Speaking after the race Sam stated: “He ran for me! He couldn’t go the early pace and I just found a pocket to give him a bit of space to run into. As soon as I asked him, he went.”
The jockey thought he had made his move too early and revealed: “I’ve gone too early! When I pulled him out and asked him he gave me way more than I expected. As soon as he picked up I thought: ‘he’s gone, he’s got this!’.”
Sam went on to add: “It’s ridiculous. I have to say thanks to Dad as he’s supported me unwaveringly and lovingly when others said: ‘put someone else on’.’ It’s a day Liverpool comes out and shows its love and I travelled on goodwill.”
