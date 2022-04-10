Prince William and Kate send special message to Grand National 2022 winner

By Alex Glenn • 10 April 2022 • 8:07

Mike, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Prince William and Kate send a special message to Grand National 2022 winner Sam Waley-Cohen.

On Saturday, April 9, Sam Waley-Cohen rode to victory on Noble Yeats at the Randox Grand National at Aintree. Taking to social media the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a special message. They congratulated their close friend on his win. Soon after the race jockey Sam announced his retirement.

On social media, Kate and Prince William commented: “Huge congratulations to @swaleycohen for winning the Grand National.”

The royal couple went on to add: “What a way to retire!”

Speaking after the race Sam stated: “He ran for me! He couldn’t go the early pace and I just found a pocket to give him a bit of space to run into. As soon as I asked him, he went.”

The jockey thought he had made his move too early and revealed: “I’ve gone too early! When I pulled him out and asked him he gave me way more than I expected. As soon as he picked up I thought: ‘he’s gone, he’s got this!’.”

Sam went on to add: “It’s ridiculous. I have to say thanks to Dad as he’s supported me unwaveringly and lovingly when others said: ‘put someone else on’.’ It’s a day Liverpool comes out and shows its love and I travelled on goodwill.”

Huge congratulations to @swaleycohen for winning the Grand National. What a way to retire! — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.