By Chris King • 10 April 2022 • 23:54

Protesters fill the streets of Pakistani cities in support of Imran Khan. image: [email protected]

Tens of thousands of Pakistani citizens take to the streets protesting against Imran Khan being voted from office



Tens of thousands of Pakistani citizens took to the streets of almost every major city of the country today, Sunday, April 10, in response to their former Prime Minister’s request. Millions more made themselves known on social media.

Imran Khan made a live address to the Pakistani people on Friday 8, one day before he was voted from power. During this speech, anticipating his removal, he urged the nation to take to the streets today, in protest of a ‘foreign government’ being installed.

Maintaining that Pakistan does not need unilateral relations with another country, Khan said, “We are not a nation that can be used like tissue papers”. He reiterated his previous stance that he would never accept an ‘imported government’ being placed into office in Pakistan, and that he would let the public decide.

In the event of his losing the vote of no-confidence, Khan urged people to leave their homes today, Sunday, April 10, to stage peaceful protests across the country.

He concluded his address by saying, “All the people should come out of their houses to protest against the ‘foreign-funded drama’ and I will be there with you, as I will never accept this foreign conspiracy against Pakistan”.

Several hours before their supporters took to the streets, the PTI shared online the locations of the planned protests. More than 40 spots in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Punjab were revealed. Protesters were also asked to share visuals of their protests on social media, as reported by geo.tv.

ہم کیا چاہتے؟ آزادی۔۔۔

چھین کے لیں گے آزادی۔۔

سامراج سے بھی اور بروکرز سے بھی #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/zYoOid2H5T — Azhar (@MashwaniAzhar) April 10, 2022

