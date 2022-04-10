Provincial council president Carlos Mazon reveals plans for an Elche Tram

By Linda Hall • 10 April 2022 • 17:44

ELCHE VISIT: Carlos Mazon visits craftspeople making traditional Easter palms Photo credit: Diputacion de Alicante

DIPUTACION president Carlos Mazon will commission an Alicante University study into the viability of bringing the Tram to Elche.

Visiting the traditional Palm Market in Elche’s Plaça de Baix on April 9, the provincial council president said that the Diputacion wants to see a first phase linking the Avenida de la Libertad with other districts inside the city and the Business Park.

This would be followed by future phases connecting the city with Torrellano and the airport in one direction and Santa Pola in the other without ruling out Alicante City itself, Mazon said.

The Diputacion president revealed that the Alicante University study will be carried out as soon as possible although he admitted that the project was not within the provincial council’s remit.

Any decision would rest with the Consell, the regional government’s equivalent to a Cabinet, Mazon added.

Instead, the Generalitat had yet to carry out a feasibility report or analyse the possibility of bringing the Tram to Elche, despite repeated requests from the business sector and the city’s groups and associations.

“We couldn’t be making it easier for the Generalitat. But they are running out of excuses for not recognising that they owe a debt to Elche,” Mazon said.

“So we shall bring to the table a study enabling them to tell us if they will or won’t pay this historic debt.”

Mazon went on to say that it was incomprehensible that Elche still did not have this service and that in the meantime, the Consell merely made “ordinary” investments.