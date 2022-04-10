Rishi Sunak ‘orders’ inquiry into who leaked his wife’s tax status

By Alex Glenn • 10 April 2022 • 11:27

Rishi Sunak ‘orders’ inquiry into who leaked Akshata Murty’s tax status.

As reported by The BBC on April 10, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has demanded an inquiry to discover who leaked Murty’s non-dom tax status. After a lot of controversy Murty has decided to pay taxes in the UK on income received from overseas.

Murty’s spokesperson previously explained that: “Murty is treated as non-domiciled for UK tax purposes” according to British law. Murty holds a multi-million-pound stake in her father’s firm Infosyss, which reportedly netted her more than £11 million in dividend income last year.

MPs had hit out at the situation and said that it was unfair that the Sunak family benefit when the Chancellor has increased taxes for millions of people.

Labour MP Louise Haigh commented: “I think the question many people will be asking is whether it was ethical and whether it was right that the Chancellor of the Exchequer, whilst piling on 15 separate tax rises to the British public, was benefiting from a tax scheme that allowed his household to pay significantly less to the tune of potentially tens of millions of pounds.”

