Helloween are touring their new album Credit: Helloween

ROCK & Beer & Metal due to entertain music fans on the Costa del Sol this spring and summer with some top musicians showing how it’s done.

Metal on the Beach

PACK your air guitar for Fuengirola’s Metal Paradise weekend and make sure your hair is well brushed as you get ready for all of the headbanging on July 15 and 16.

This year’s metal thrash at Marenostrum features as a headline attraction veteran German power metal band Helloween who got together in 1984 and are still going strong having just hit number 1 in Spain with their latest album Bottom Row.

Also on the bill are Swedish bands Sabaton and In Flames, Emperor from Norway, Steel Panther from the USA and Britain’s own Cradle of Filth plus at least another 11 bands many of which are making the Metal Paradise their only Spanish gig.

Tickets cost from €39.99 to €89.99 plus booking fees and it will be possible to apply to pitch tents in the general area or to book for ready constructed glamping on the site subject to availability by visiting https://www.metalparadisefest.es.

Chance to jam

THE next two acoustic master classes in the Rock & Beer cycle will welcome David Lerman, bass player from Extremoduro who is in the Robe Iniesta band on April 23 and Alfredo Piedrafita, guitarist and singer with Barricada on May 14.

The first show which took place earlier this year featured Carlos Escobedo, singer and bass player with the Madrid band Sôber and proved to be very successful

Organised with the support of Malaga Provincial Council, these intimate events will see two great rock musicians not only talking about their career and ‘tricks of their art’ but will allow them to showcase their talents with an acoustic show where members of the audience will be invited to join in if they bring their instruments with them.

The shows which are part of the Sabor a Malaga promotion will be held at the Fábrica de Cervezas Victoria in Malaga City from 7.30pm to 9.30pm and tickets for the April show which cost €39 plus booking fee may be reserved by visiting www.mientrada.net but there are only 60 places available.

All who attend will have the chance to sample some of the beer brewed by Victoria and will receive an event t-shirt.

