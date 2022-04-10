By Chris King • 10 April 2022 • 22:10

Roman Abramovich attempting to buy LaLiga club Valencia FC. image: creative commons

Rival bidder claims that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is allegedly interested in buying Valencia football club



According to a claim by a rival bidder for the Spanish club, Roman Abramovich is allegedly one of those interested in purchasing Valencia football club in Spain. He currently has Chelsea up for sale, amid the UK sanctions on all of his assets.

The LaLiga club’s present owner, Peter Lim, a Singaporean businessman, has allegedly put the floundering club up for sale. Miguel Zorio, a former vice-president of the one-time powerhouse Spanish side, has made a claim that Lim leaked information to him that the Russian is a rival bidder to his own efforts to take over the club.

Zorio told the Spanish press last Thursday, April 7, that he intends to convene a press conference for April 27, in which he will announce his official attempt to buy shares in Valencia FC from Lim.

As reported in Spain by plazadeportiva.com last Thursday, Zoria claimed that “Peter Lim has tried to sell the club in London for €250 million, and has not succeeded. Lately, he has leaked to the international media that he has two offers to buy, mine, and that of the Russian oligarch of Chelsea”.

Under the ownership of peter Lim, Valencia FC has gone from being a regular in the Champions League to a now mid-table side. They have sold most of their top stars in the last 18 months or so, without replacing them, leading to this recent decline in the club’s success, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.