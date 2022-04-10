By Alex Glenn • 10 April 2022 • 8:36

Russian onslaught: Tens of thousands told to flee Ukraine as missiles strike. Families in Ukraine have been ordered to abandon their homes.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gadai ordered tens of thousands of families to flee as Russia attacked again, as reported by The Manchester Evening News on Sunday, April 10.

The governor believes though that more than 100,000 people have ignored the order and have remained at home. Gadai commented: “They (Russia) are amassing forces for an offensive and we see the number of shellings has increased.”

Russia is said to be focusing its attacks on the cities of Mariupol, Donbas and Mykolaiv. According to the UK Ministry of Defence, the attacks have been supported by “cruise missile launches into Ukraine by Russian naval forces”.

Ukrainians heading to the UK are experiencing issues with visa delays. Russia is said to be disproportionately targeting “non-combatants” according to an update given by the UK Defence Intelligence agency.

The update said: “Russia’s departure from northern Ukraine leaves evidence of the disproportionate targeting of non-combatants, including the presence of mass graves, the fatal use of hostages as human shields and mining of civilian infrastructure.

“Russian forces continue to use IEDs to inflict casualties, lower morale, and restrict Ukrainian freedom of movement. Russian forces also continue to attack infrastructure targets with a high risk of collateral harm to civilians, including a nitrate acid tank at Rubizhne, Ukraine.”

