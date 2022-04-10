Storm damage repaired at Orihuela Costa beaches

By Linda Hall • 10 April 2022 • 18:30
ORIHUELA COSTA: Beaches now prepared for Easter tourists
Photo credit: Orihuela town hall
ORIHUELA COSTA’S 11 beaches are ready for the influx of Easter visitors despite recent bad weather.
“We had two storms in less than a fortnight, with the coastline affected by high tides that damaged access to the beaches and washed away sand,” said the Beaches and Street-cleaning councillor Damaso Aparicio.
“But we began clearing seaweed from the beaches at the beginning of the month and had already made a head start,” Aparicio said.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
