Storm damage repaired at Orihuela Costa beaches

By Linda Hall • 10 April 2022 • 18:30

ORIHUELA COSTA: Beaches now prepared for Easter tourists Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

ORIHUELA COSTA’S 11 beaches are ready for the influx of Easter visitors despite recent bad weather.

“We had two storms in less than a fortnight, with the coastline affected by high tides that damaged access to the beaches and washed away sand,” said the Beaches and Street-cleaning councillor Damaso Aparicio.

“But we began clearing seaweed from the beaches at the beginning of the month and had already made a head start,” Aparicio said.