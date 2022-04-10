The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Monday, April 11.

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will rise again this Monday, April 11. It will increase by 2.38 per cent compared to today, Sunday 10.

According to data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), collected by Europa Press, the average price of the ‘pool’ this Monday will be €163.13/MWh, some four euros more expensive than today’s €159.33/MWh.

Monday’s maximum price will be between 8pm and 9pm, at €270.20/MWh, and the minimum, of €55.10/MWh, will be between 3pm and 4pm. Compared to just a year ago, the pool price for this Monday will be 213.65 per cent higher than the €52.01/MWh of April 11, 2021.

These prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million households in the country are subscribed, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

The National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has verified that in 2021, around 1.25 million people switched from the PVPC to a rate in the free market at a fixed price.

