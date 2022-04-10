Trending:

Torrevieja town hall turns deaf ears to Ministry warning

By Linda Hall • 10 April 2022 • 19:56

TOWER BLOCKS: Torrevieja town hall voted to maintain permit Photo credit: Qoan

TORREVIEJA councillors ignored an Environment Ministry call to invalidate permission for two tower blocks adjoining the Doña Sinforosa park.

The majority of councillors, with the exception of the PSOE socialists, Los Verdes (Greens) and the Sueña party, voted in favour of disregarding the Ministry’s request to halt the project at the last plenary meeting on April 8. 

The Ministry’s coastal authority Costas maintains that the proposed apartment blocks encroach on the state-owned maritime strip on the shoreline and has warned that flouting the order will lead to legal proceedings.


Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

