Torrevieja town hall turns deaf ears to Ministry warning

By Linda Hall • 10 April 2022 • 19:56
TOWER BLOCKS: Torrevieja town hall voted to maintain permit
Photo credit: Qoan
TORREVIEJA councillors ignored an Environment Ministry call to invalidate permission for two tower blocks adjoining the Doña Sinforosa park.
The majority of councillors, with the exception of the PSOE socialists, Los Verdes (Greens) and the Sueña party, voted in favour of disregarding the Ministry’s request to halt the project at the last plenary meeting on April 8.
The Ministry’s coastal authority Costas maintains that the proposed apartment blocks encroach on the state-owned maritime strip on the shoreline and has warned that flouting the order will lead to legal proceedings.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.