Tragedy: Drunk driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Spain’s Sevilla

By Alex Glenn • 10 April 2022 • 9:49
Credit: Emergency Services
According to the emergency services, a 69-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident in Sevilla on Saturday, April 9. The motorcyclist died after being hit by a car whose driver was drunk. The drunk driver is said to have been four times the limit.
The Seville Council Emergency Services revealed that the accident took place on Carretera de Carmona, at the height of Calle Metalurgia in the direction of Avenida de Kansas City.
Taking to Twitter, the emergency services commented: “22:30 h. A motorcyclist (69) died after being hit by a car whose driver, now arrested, was four times the maximum blood alcohol limit.
“There are two other injured people in hospital.
“@PoliciaSevilla investigating the case.
“Ctra. de Carmona #Sevilla
“DEP.”
The local police along with medics and the fire brigade scrambled to the scene of the incident. The Local police took charge of the investigation which involved a car and two motorbikes.
Despite the medic’s best attempts, they were unable to revive the motorcyclist who was pronounced dead at 23:30 hours. The female driver has been arrested after the incident and has been taken to the police headquarters.
The investigation into the fatal accident will continue.
🟥22:30 h. Un motorista (69) ha fallecido tras ser embestido por un turismo cuya conductora, ahora detenida, cuadruplica la tasa máxima de alcoholemiaHay otros dos lesionados hospitalizados@PoliciaSevilla investiga el casoCtra. de Carmona #SevillaDEP+https://t.co/oqpxc6d24H pic.twitter.com/2mb9wr4Lw2
— Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) April 9, 2022
🟥22:30 h. Un motorista (69) ha fallecido tras ser embestido por un turismo cuya conductora, ahora detenida, cuadruplica la tasa máxima de alcoholemiaHay otros dos lesionados hospitalizados@PoliciaSevilla investiga el casoCtra. de Carmona #SevillaDEP+https://t.co/oqpxc6d24H pic.twitter.com/2mb9wr4Lw2
— Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) April 9, 2022
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Alex is based in Almeria and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.