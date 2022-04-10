Tragedy: Drunk driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Spain’s Sevilla

By Alex Glenn • 10 April 2022 • 9:49

Tragedy: Drunk driver arrested after a fatal hit-and-run incident in Spain’s Sevilla.

According to the emergency services, a 69-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident in Sevilla on Saturday, April 9. The motorcyclist died after being hit by a car whose driver was drunk. The drunk driver is said to have been four times the limit.

The Seville Council Emergency Services revealed that the accident took place on Carretera de Carmona, at the height of Calle Metalurgia in the direction of Avenida de Kansas City.

Taking to Twitter, the emergency services commented: “22:30 h. A motorcyclist (69) died after being hit by a car whose driver, now arrested, was four times the maximum blood alcohol limit.

“There are two other injured people in hospital.

“@PoliciaSevilla investigating the case.

“Ctra. de Carmona #Sevilla

“DEP.”

The local police along with medics and the fire brigade scrambled to the scene of the incident. The Local police took charge of the investigation which involved a car and two motorbikes.

Despite the medic’s best attempts, they were unable to revive the motorcyclist who was pronounced dead at 23:30 hours. The female driver has been arrested after the incident and has been taken to the police headquarters.

The investigation into the fatal accident will continue.

