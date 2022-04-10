Will Smith asked to give back Oscar by academy member

By Joshua Manning • 10 April 2022 • 22:44
Will Smith told to give back Oscar by academy member
After the slapping incident involving comedian Chris Rock on stage at the recent Oscars ceremony, Will Smith has been banned from the Oscars for 10 years. He will however be allowed to keep his award for Best Actor.
In response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars and consequently receiving worldwide backlash and a ten-year academy ban, Member of the Television Academy and The Motion Picture Academy, 57-year-old Actor Harry Lennix, best known for his roles in DC superhero movies “Batman vs. Superman and “Man of Steel, has written an opinion piece for Variety claiming that a ten-year ban from Hollywood events is not enough.
“It is little more than an extended time out for a playground bully, a toothless penalty that lays bare the shallowness of Hollywood morals,” Lennix wrote.
“At this point, the only person who can redeem the integrity of the Oscars is Smith himself. He needs to come to grips with the gravity of the offense he committed. Smith needs to express-mail his golden trophy back to the Academy and publicly state something to the effect of Out of respect for the 94 years of honor conferred upon this award, I do not in good conscience feel worthy of being its custodian.”
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
