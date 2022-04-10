William and Kate turn down Brooklyn Beckham wedding and Harry and Meghan snubbed

By Fergal MacErlean • 10 April 2022 • 13:12

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Credit: Mark Jones Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in Florida, The Mirror exclusively reported.

In a bombshell report, published on April 9, the newspaper claims the royal couple were snubbed from the huge show-biz event.

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, tied the knot with Nicola Peltz, 27, on the ocean-front lawn of her family’s £76 million estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

Becks and Posh had invited Kate and William to the star-studded £3 million wedding.

But the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – whose guests at their wedding in 2011 included the Beckhams – declined the request, it was reported.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who also had David and Victoria as wedding guests in 2018, were not even invited to Brooklyn’s big day to see him get married to billionaire heiress Nicola.

The Beckhams reportedly agonised over which royal couple to choose due to the alleged rift between William and Harry, who lives in California with actress Meghan.

A source close to the Beckhams told The Mirror: “David and Victoria wrote to William and Kate inviting them and the family to their son’s wedding, and William replied wishing them a great deal of joy but they are unable to attend.”

The source claimed Prince William and Kate was always the Beckhams’ choice, as opposed to rumoured guests Harry and Meghan, but cited security as one of the factors in the Cambridges not attending. “David’s attachment and history go back with William and Kate and they have a very strong relationship and they were their choice of wedding guests,” said the source.

“It was always about them, it was never about Meghan and Harry.”

The newlyweds were joined by an array of A-listers who had gathered for the three-day mega event, including Gordon Ramsay, 55, tennis star Serena Williams, 40, and actress Eva Longoria, 47.

The couple’s three-day celebration will end today with a “casual” brunch for guests, also held at the sprawling Florida estate.

A source told the Sun: “It should be a lovely way to finish off a fantastic weekend.”

