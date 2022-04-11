By Chris King • 11 April 2022 • 19:11
3-year-old girl saved from choking by Malaga emergency post personnel
image: junta de andalucia
A 3-year-old girl had her life saved this Sunday, April 10, at the advanced emergency post installed in the Plaza de La Marina in Malaga. She was out with her parents to celebrate the occasion of Holy Week when she suddenly started choking and suffering respiratory arrest.
The little girl was eating with her family at around midday, in a restaurant in the historic centre of the city when she choked and went into respiratory arrest. Members of the health facility located in La Marina reportedly acted quickly and managed to stop the child from choking. She was later transferred to the Maternal and Child Hospital in Malaga.
Other News
This advanced emergency post is located permanently in the Plaza de La Marina. It is manned by members of all the essential emergency services. Specifically, there is a fire station, medical health professionals, with a total of up to four ambulances, and Civil Protection personnel.
The aim of this post is to reduce intervention times, in the case of any emergency in the historic centre of the city and its immediate vicinities, as reported by malagahoy.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.