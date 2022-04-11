By Chris King • 11 April 2022 • 19:11

3-year-old girl saved from choking by Malaga emergency post personnel image: junta de andalucia

Personnel at a Malaga emergency post save the life of a 3-year-old-girl who was choking



A 3-year-old girl had her life saved this Sunday, April 10, at the advanced emergency post installed in the Plaza de La Marina in Malaga. She was out with her parents to celebrate the occasion of Holy Week when she suddenly started choking and suffering respiratory arrest.

The little girl was eating with her family at around midday, in a restaurant in the historic centre of the city when she choked and went into respiratory arrest. Members of the health facility located in La Marina reportedly acted quickly and managed to stop the child from choking. She was later transferred to the Maternal and Child Hospital in Malaga.

This advanced emergency post is located permanently in the Plaza de La Marina. It is manned by members of all the essential emergency services. Specifically, there is a fire station, medical health professionals, with a total of up to four ambulances, and Civil Protection personnel.

The aim of this post is to reduce intervention times, in the case of any emergency in the historic centre of the city and its immediate vicinities, as reported by malagahoy.es.

